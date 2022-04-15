ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Lazzari impresses for Newton Falls; Ruscoe’s strong performance lifts Tigers

By Vince Pellegrini
 4 days ago

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Gino Lazzari went 3 for 3 at the plate while scoring three runs in Newton Falls’ 6-2 win over Pymatuning Valley. Lazzari has now hit successfully in six of his eight games this season.

Freshman Trevor Ruscoe tossed the first six innings for the Tigers, striking out eight batters and permitting just three hits.

Nolfi posts first win on the hill; Lowellville notches second victory

On Friday, Newton Falls will play host to Garfield at 5 p.m.

Ross Verba belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning for Pymatuning Valley.

The Lakers are scheduled to meet Lordstown on Friday.

