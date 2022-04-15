ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Widespread Panic, Pitbull and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

For what may be one of the most expensive concerts around Denver this year, John Fogerty comes to Beaver Creek for a performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center,...

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bono's son Elijah Hewson plays Summit Music Hall with a band that's kind of a better U2 on Monday, March 21, while D.C. post-hardcore outfit Jawbox takes the stage at the Marquis Theater the next evening. The Tallest Man on Earth towers over the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, March 22, but he's probably not as tall as Brian Posehn. Three indie-rock outfits, Alt-J, Portugal. the Man and Cherry Glazerr, storm the 1STBANK Center this week, and we've also got jazz, minimalist art punk and doom metal for your concert-going pleasure. Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
Bands announced for Carb Day concert

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Carb Day concert is back for 2022. Rock supergroup Kings of Chaos will co-headline the event with Rick Springfield. Funk legends Morris Day and the Time will open the show. Kings of Chaos was formed by Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and features...
The St. Augustine Amphitheater Hosts Widespread Panic Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Nights

St. Augustine — Widespread Panic will celebrate their southern guitar blues at the St. Augustine Amphitheater tonight, March 25, tomorrow night, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. Touting the sale of over three million albums and four million downloads over the past 35 years, the six member team will once again entertain with eclectic music that includes crowd pleasing improvisations described by some as a “gumbo of musical influences.” To this day, the band is known for never playing the same show twice.
Dierks Bentley Announces Bangor Maine Concert

Country superstar Dierks Bentley will be bringing his Beers On Me Tour to the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022. He'll be joined by Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 25th at 10 AM Get all the details from the...
Elitch Gardens Denver announces 2022 opening day

Colorado's largest theme park, Elitch Gardens, has officially announced its 2022 opening day. "From thrilling roller coasters to pint-sized adventures, a splashin’ water park and tons of special events, there’s thrills for all. Park opens April 30th!" the park's website says. The park's water attractions, however, will remain...
