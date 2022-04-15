Widespread Panic, Pitbull and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Bono's son Elijah Hewson plays Summit Music Hall with a band that's kind of a better U2 on Monday, March 21, while D.C. post-hardcore outfit Jawbox takes the stage at the Marquis Theater the next evening. The Tallest Man on Earth towers over the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, March 22, but he's probably not as tall as Brian Posehn. Three indie-rock outfits, Alt-J, Portugal. the Man and Cherry Glazerr, storm the 1STBANK Center this week, and we've also got jazz, minimalist art punk and doom metal for your concert-going pleasure. Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
