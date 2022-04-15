ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Police Respond To Deadly Shooting On Main Street

By News 9
Stillwater police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main St on Thursday evening just before 6 p.m.

According to police, 25-year-old Landon Ray Aufleger was killed at the scene.

The incident started as an altercation at a barber shop.

"I just saw people walking around they seemed to be like they were in a frenzy and something was going on. I did see those people but I didn’t think anything about it," said Patti Crowley who lives nearby.

Aufleger had gotten into a car and was shot when gunfire was exchanged.

"Gunshots were fired at a vehicle, the victim’s vehicle as it was traveling eastbound from Main. St on 12th," said Lt. TJ Low.

Aufleger's car came to a stop after crashing into a parked car a block away. No one was in the parked vehicle.

Police have taken 25-year-old Darren Joseph Bacchus into custody in connection with the shooting.

"I’m glad they got the guy and I just feel so sorry for the family involved," said Crowley.

