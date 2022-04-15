Upcoming panel provides advice for local businesses

Are you a local business owner who is looking to take your company to the next level? If so there’s a really useful discussion that you should think about attending.

The Business Boost panel discussion will bring together local financial experts that can help get you more profit. It’s put on by Bluecrest Financial Alliances and West Texas National Bank .

“Business owners get so busy in day to day things that sometimes it’s hard to stop and reflect,” says Angie Hurt King, financial services executive with Bluecrest Financial. “Is there something we (the business) could be doing that really frees up time to go out and do what they’re experts at.”

This is the panel’s second year. This year there will be five different experts speaking on a variety of topics to help local business owners:

Brian Bell, West Texas National Bank

Alex Ortega, Express Employment Professionals

Chris Jones, InfiniPay Payroll and HR

Maurice Nassar, Emergent Partners

Sam Wilkins, McAnnally-Wilkins Insurance

The 60-minute discussion includes a Q&A, so you can get all your questions answered.

The panel will be Tuesday, April 19th at 8 a.m. at the Odessa College Saulsbury Campus Center Joe Zant Community Room (second floor).

