Devils' Andrew Hammond: Facing tough opponent

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO