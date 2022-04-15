ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Andrew Hammond: Facing tough opponent

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Western Conference#Avalanche#The Western Conference
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago

The Bears signed O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract Monday. O'Shaughnessy joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet alongside Ryan Griffin and Jesper Horsted. The former was limited to just seven appearances with Jacksonville last season, as he dealt with hip and ankle injuries, but he now appears fully healthy. In those seven contests, O'Shaughnessy secured 24 of 34 targets for 244 yards, but he was held without a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO

