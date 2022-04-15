Trinity Thomas perfect again on floor, comes away with 3 NCAA individual titles

Trinity Thomas is an NCAA champion.

Times three.

A perfect score in floor exercise - the only one so far in the NCAA gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas - secured not only the national all-around title for Thomas, it also gave her the national floor exercise title. A 9.9750 gave her the NCAA title on uneven bars.

And the West York Area High School graduate isn't finished. Thomas' 10 gave the Gators a spot in Saturday's team championship. Florida finished with 197.9750 points, ahead of Auburn (197.8375). Missouri and defending champion Michigan were eliminated.

Florida and Auburn join Oklahoma and Utah, from the afternoon semifinal, in Saturday's championship. They will compete for the national team title at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. ABC will cover the action.

Thomas' floor exercise result was her 11th perfect score of the season and 19th of her career. Her success in floor exercise shouldn't have been a surprise. She has now received perfect scores the last three times she has competed.

And even though she scored a 10 on the bars two weeks ago, winning a national title on the event Thursday night shows the kind of competitor she is.

As Thomas was about to mount the bars to start her routine, she was stopped. She waited for more than 10 minutes, as officials secured one of the apparatus' four floor anchors. She and the remaining bars competitors were each given one pass to warm up.

With Florida hoping looking to throw out a score that included a fall, and finding themselves in a hole after disappointing vault scores, the Gators needed big things from their biggest star.

Thomas didn't let them down.

"Look at her, it doesn't look like this is bothering her at all," an announcer said while Thomas waited.

She nailed a routine that easily could have resulted in a perfect score. "With six judges, it's very difficult to get a perfect score," announcer Bart Conner said. "Because they drop the high and low scores, you have to get five judges to give a 10."

Conner said he saw three 10s for Thomas' bar routine.

When the floor exercise score came out, and the cheers rang out, Thomas realized her goal of being a national champion. It was something she often talked about achieving.

All it took was a perfect floor routine, which kept her just ahead of the reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist, Suni Lee of Auburn.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Trinity Thomas perfect again on floor, comes away with 3 NCAA individual titles