Ken Wempe retiring as North girls golf head coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) One of the all-time great girls high school golf coaches in Indiana is leaving the game. North girls’ head coach Ken Wempe will retire at the end of the school year.

Wempe led North to six state championships in eight years.

He also led the Lady Huskies to:

8 straight regional championships

9 sectional championships

9 SIAC championships

