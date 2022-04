A British base jumper has died after his parachute failed to open on time as he was practising the extreme sport while on holiday with friends in the south of France.The 34-year-old man died from his injuries at Grenoble University Hospital after Tuesday’s accident, according to the Le Dauphine Libere newspaper.The local paper reported that he had been on holiday with three friends in Millau, Aveyron.On their way back from a day out on Tuesday, the group decided to stop by the village of Chatelus in Isere to jump off the Bournillon cliff in Bourne gorge.One of the man’s friends...

ACCIDENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO