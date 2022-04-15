ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale police officer shot during domestic violence call

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting, which followed a barricade...

www.fox10phoenix.com

CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WDVM 25

Alexandria Police officer arrested for domestic assault

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Officer Richard Haynes, 30, of the Alexandria Police Department, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and violence on March 16. In a news release, police said, on Nov. 27, 2021, the reported incident occurred in Alexandria. Haynes is currently on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot during apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 34, was shot during an apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale Tuesday evening, March 22. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KTVU FOX 2

5 officers fired weapons in fatal shooting of Discovery Bay domestic violence suspect

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. - Authorities on Friday identified the five officers who fired their weapons in the fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect earlier this week. Contra Costa County Sheriff's Sgt. Amanda Sears, 36, an 11-year veteran of the department; Deputy Antonia Powell, 35, a 13-year veteran; and Deputy Kevin Duke, 32, who has five years with the department, all drew their guns and discharged them on Tuesday night in Discovery Bay on Robert Jones, 51, who was killed during the confrontation.
DISCOVERY BAY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Stamford Advocate

Police: Torrington officer shot man during welfare check

TORRINGTON — A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a Torrington Police officer shot him, according to the police department. Torrington Police were called to a home on Tioga Street for a well-being check around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, a man confronted an officer and the officer “was forced to fire his service weapon,” Torrington Police Detective Kevin Tieman said Wednesday night.
TORRINGTON, CT
L'Observateur

Department of Public Safety Police Sergeant Arrested for Domestic Violence

Prairieville – This morning, Department of Public Safety supervisors were notified of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty DPS Police Sergeant. The Sergeant, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Poe of Prairieville, has been employed with the Department of Public Safety Police since 2018. The initial investigation indicated that Sergeant...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

DPS officer arrested on domestic violence charges, troopers say

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. - This morning, Department of Public Safety supervisors were notified of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty DPS Police Sergeant. The Sergeant, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Poe of Prairieville, has been employed with the Department of Public Safety Police since 2018. The initial investigation indicated that Sergeant...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

