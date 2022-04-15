MU Board of Curators’ Health Affairs Committee gives update on children’s hospital construction

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The MU Board of Curators' Health Affairs Committee met Thursday to discuss multiple reports including an update on the children’s hospital construction.

In the meeting, the CEO said the project for the children's hospital is currently on budget at $232 million.

The hospital plans to have the structure completed by next January and substantial completion which is when the university can start moving equipment into the building by Oct. 2023.

The project is expected to be completed and open in June 2024.

The committee also gave an update on the integration of phase one of two for the hospital.

This included relocating multiple units including pediatrics and the maternal newborn services.

One problem the committee mentioned was the staffing issues due to labor shortages.

