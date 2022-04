KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local nonprofit is helping out the people of East Tennessee one initiative at a time. Since 2014, the Knoxville Dream Center has aimed to lighten the load and create a brighter future for people in the community. While their initial purpose was to provide food to people experiencing homelessness, they have evolved to help out that population and many others. A few of the other initiatives that the Knoxville Dream Center offers include the following:

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO