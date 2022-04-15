Vacant apartment causes smoke to be seen across KC area

A fire at a vacant apartment in Kansas City, Kansas, caused smoke to be seen throughout the Kansas City area.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, the fire happened near South Mill Street and Federal Avenue.

The building was formerly home to the Mill Street Apartments, which has been abounded and boarded for years.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire from the roof.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Video of smoke from the fire can be viewed below:

Billowing smoke from the KCK fire near S Mill Street, Federal Avenue