ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Vacant apartment causes smoke to be seen across KC area

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mf8sv_0f9otrv400

A fire at a vacant apartment in Kansas City, Kansas, caused smoke to be seen throughout the Kansas City area.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, the fire happened near South Mill Street and Federal Avenue.

The building was formerly home to the Mill Street Apartments, which has been abounded and boarded for years.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire from the roof.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Video of smoke from the fire can be viewed below:

Billowing smoke from the KCK fire near S Mill Street, Federal Avenue

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Accident#Kck
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy