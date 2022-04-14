ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ijamsville, MD

Maryland three-star defensive end Dominic Nichols gets offered by Rutgers football

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

Rutgers football offered Dominic Nichols on Thursday night, getting in early on a player who could and should blow up into a national recruit.

A three-star defensive end out of Ijamsville, MD, Nichols is a class of 2024 recruit who already holds offers from Boston College, Penn State, Toledo and Virginia Tech. Now the Scarlet Knights have jumped into the mix, becoming the fifth program to offer Nicols.

He checks in at 6-foot-5 and 230-pounds. He plays tight end and defensive end as well as basketball.

Nichols tweeted about the offer from Rutgers football on Thursday night. His tweet announcing the offer was quickly retweeted by Rutgers defensive line coach Marquise Watson , who is earning a reputation as one of the ace recruiters on the staff.

Rutgers currently has four commits as part of their 2023 recruiting class including two New Jersey players in four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone. Both players are consensus top-10 players in the state this year.

In addition, Rutgers has verbal commitments from three-star running back Christopher Johnson Jr. from Florida and Pennsylvania three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes.

