1 killed, 1 wounded in Forest Park double shooting
Forest Park police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in the Clayton County city a few miles south of...www.ajc.com
Forest Park police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in the Clayton County city a few miles south of...www.ajc.com
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.https://www.ajc.com/
Comments / 0