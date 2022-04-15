1 killed, 1 wounded in Forest Park double shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO