Gas prices are still at brutally high numbers due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, prices have started to drop with a drop in crude oil prices. On Tuesday, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price of regular unleaded in Coweta County has dropped around 15 cents in the last week, but remains above the state average. This week, it was a staggering $4.133, down from $4.286 last week and $4.009 two weeks ago. Three weeks ago, the average was $3.472.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO