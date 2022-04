Southwestern taco options in Tucson.Krisztian Tabori, @ktabori. (Pima County, AZ) Exploring the beauty of the Southwestern desert is a desirable endeavor for any traveler. But, how much do you know about Southwestern food? In Pima County, named after the Pima Indians indigenous to the area, many new cuisine adventures await those curious to explore — locals and visitors alike.

