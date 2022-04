Field Marshal Sir John Chapple, former British Army chief and governor of Gibraltar, has died aged 90, the government of the overseas territory said.In a statement on Saturday, the Gibraltar government said flags will fly at half-mast on Sunday and on the day of Sir John’s funeral as a “sign of respect and affection from the people of Gibraltar”.Sir Joe Bossano, who was chief minister at the time that Sir John was governor, said: “I am very sorry to hear of the death of John Chapple.Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes, with great sadness, that the death has been announced...

POLITICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO