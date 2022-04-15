ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfkuB_0f9orNx200

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test that can detect the virus in breath samples within minutes.

In a news release, the FDA said the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer was “about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage.”

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The instrument can be used in a doctor’s office, hospitals and mobile testing sites, The New York Times reported. A single machine can analyze about 160 samples per day, according to the newspaper.

The test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be carried out under the supervision of a licensed health care provider, the FDA said.

The FDA said the device was 91.2% accurate at identifying positive test samples and 99.3% accurate at identifying negative test samples, according to The Associated Press.

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with the SARS-CoV-2 infection, CNN reported.

The FDA cautioned in its news release that negative tests “should be considered in the context of a patient’s recent exposures, history and the presence of clinical signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19″ because they do not completely rule out an infection, and noted that the device “should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions, including infection control decisions.”

InspectIR expects to be able to produce about 100 machines per week, the Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Medical Daily

How At Home COVID-19 Tests Can Be Harmful, According To The FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration can potentially be harmful, the agency said in a press release Friday. “Incorrect use of FDA authorized at-home COVID-19 tests can cause harm,” it explained. “The liquid solution in some tests may contain chemicals like sodium azide, which may cause harm if swallowed or if it comes in contact with skin, nose, mouth, or eyes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Breath Test#Eua#U S Fda#The New York Times#The Associated Press#Cnn
The Associated Press

Japan approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel endorsed...
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
WSB Radio

Commanders send letter to FTC denying financial impropriety

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter sent Monday to the U.S Federal Trade Commission. The 19-page letter — including testimony, emails and other documents — came as a response to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform asking the FTC to look into the team's business practices. There are more than 80 pages of signed affidavits, emails and text message exchanges laid out as the team's evidence.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSB Radio

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Migrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border at the highest level in two decades as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 at work, study shows

U.S. healthcare workers were most likely to be infected with COVID-19 at work during the pandemic's first year, according to a new study that challenges previous research suggesting their risk was highest off the job. Researchers said their findings could help guide efforts to better protect healthcare workers during future...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

DIA Following TSA Guidance, RTD Awaiting Further Direction Regarding Masks On Public Transportation

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they will no longer enforce a federal mask mandate after the TSA announced it will, too, no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation. DIA shared Monday night via Twitter, “Masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).” DIA also noted that many destinations may still require masks, so they advise that people still carry one. We have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports. As a result, masks are no...
DENVER, CO
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy