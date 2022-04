BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tree has killed a man after falling on a house in Annapolis Monday, authorities said. Rescue crews arrived at the house, which is in the 800 block of Holly Drive, a little before 10 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Lt. Michael Mayo. #BREAKING: The Anne Arundel County FD confirms one person died after a tree fell onto a home on Holly Dr W in Annapolis. A juvenile has minor injuries, an adult has life-threatening injuries and a fourth person was able to leave the house on their own @wjz pic.twitter.com/cz5I6ysGzA — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) April...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 33 MINUTES AGO