ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Camila Cabello Channels Britney Spears In Denim-On-Denim Outfit With $10K Trench Coat

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOVYp_0f9oqYWQ00
Image Credit: Kerry Brown

Camila Cabello, 25, rocked it out at Rockefeller Center in NYC this week when she performed on Today in a $10,000 jean-on-jean outfit reminiscent of Britney Spears‘ iconic blue jean dress that she wore to the 2001 American Music Awards with her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, 41.

The floor-length blue-jean jacket, which retails at a whopping $10,000, is a head-to-toe zip-up. Covered in crystals and detailed with a diamond pattern, Camila’s jacket was truly a denim lover’s delight! For the remainder of the look, which was underneath the jacket, the “Bam Bam” singer wore a $295 Denimcratic corset and gloves that she paired with L.A. Roxx Levi jeans, as well as an indigo coat that was by Diesel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDGao_0f9oqYWQ00
Camila Cabello visited the ‘Today Show’ in NYC on April 12, 2022, wearing a $10,000 blue jean jacket and all-jean ensemble. (Shutterstock) 

Camila visited Today to perform new songs off her most recent album, “Familia.” The songs that she chose, which included “Bam Bam” and “Boys Don’t Cry,” are all said to be about her recent split from longtime boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, 23. Her performance marked the end of a whirlwind week for Camila, which started when she hosted Saturday Night Live on April 9.

Camila Cabello: Pics Of The Singer

Camila’s outfit this week isn’t the only time that she has mimicked recently. As HollywoodLife recently reported, Camila’s new song “La Buena Vida” is about the demise of a relationship, while Shawn’s recent hit “When You’re Gone” is, ironically, also about the breakup. “I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine, and my twenties gonna pass me by, oh no, this is not the life,” Camila sang on her new jam. On Shawn’s “When You’re Gone,” he sings, “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on, hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears Has A Special Easter Message For Her Baby On SNL: Watch

Chloe Fineman was back to do her impression of Britney Spears on the April 16 episode of Saturday Night Live and she nailed it once again. For the cold open of the show, Bowen Yang showed up as the Easter Bunny to introduce his famous friends who would like to “share their hopes for this Easter season.” The pregnant pop princess played to perfection by Chloe had a special message for fans, which included a hilarious “hope” for her baby.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Teases About Being Pregnant With Chris Evans’ Baby Again On SNL: Watch

In her first stint at hosting Saturday Night Live, Lizzo proved she has the comedic chops to keep up with the best of the best! The “Truth Hurts” singer took over Studio 8H for the April 16 episode and had the audience in stitches as she opened her monologue by poking fun at herself over starting rumors about having Chris Evans’ baby. As fans will recall, Lizzo made a video pretending she was pregnant with the Marvel star’s child after drunkenly sliding into his direct messages on Instagram last year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Confesses She’s ‘Scared To Have A Baby In This World’ After Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears is excited to be a mom again — but the 40-year-old singer revealed that she’s also “scared to have a baby in this world” in a new Instagram post. The lengthy message, shared on Saturday, April 16, indicated that the fear was due to recent documentary films made about her legal conservatorship battle that came to an end in Nov. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Camila Cabello Just Debuted a Mullet On Instagram

There's pretty much no haircut, or color, that Camila Cabello can't pull off. And she just proved that in tenfold with her latest style. On Tuesday, the singer debuted a long mullet, equal parts rock and glam. Both Camila and her hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos posted the new look to Instagram....
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Levi
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Shawn Mendes
HollywoodLife

Princess Charlotte, 6, Twins With Kate Middleton In Blue For Easter Appearance With Prince William & George

Prince William and Kate Middleton were a vision of class and sophistication as they accompanied two of their three children to a special Easter service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Princess Charlotte, 6, looked adorable in her floral dress as she twinned with her stunning mother in blue, while Prince George, 8, was quite dapper in his navy suit that matched his father’s tailored attire. The couple’s third child, Prince Louis, 3, did not attend the holiday programming.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden Stuns In Purple Coat For 1st Easter Egg Roll In 2 Years With Joe Biden: Photos

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated Easter with the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday April 18. The celebration was a sweet family occasion for all the estimated 30,000 kids and parents who came out and got to participate! Jill looked incredibly festive as she sported a deep purple coat over a pink floral arrangement, while welcoming families to the first Egg Roll since 2019. “Welcome to the Easter Egg Roll! The President and I are so excited that you are here,” she said, shortly before introducing her husband. “For generations, presidents and first ladies and kids just like you celebrated the Easter Egg Roll together. Racing and making crafts, reading books, and of course, meeting the Easter Bunny.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Trench Coat#Denim On Denim Outfit
HollywoodLife

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna: Designer Shuts Down Rumors She Hooked Up With A$AP Behind RiRi’s Back

As fans were in a frenzy over speculation that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were calling it quits after a cheating scandal, the woman named in all the rumors stepped up to shut it all down. Designer Amina Muaddi took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (April 15) to deny any romantic involvement with the rapper, calling the rumor a “vile lie” and “fake gossip.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Is ‘Hopeful’ That Ben Affleck & J.Lo Will Attend Her 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner is “so excited” to turn 50 on April 17th — and has even invited ex-husbad Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez to her celebration! “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Joke Son Archie, 2, ‘Wants To Be A Helicopter Pilot, Obviously’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games and they hilariously included their baby boy Archie, 2, in their speech. During the proceedings at The Hague, the Netherlands on Saturday, April 16, Harry, who was a helicopter pilot in the British armed services, joked about his son’s career aspirations, telling the crowd that Archie “obviously” wants to follow in his father’s footsteps as an aviator.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian Once Again

While we’ve only gotten to witness small snippets of North West’s personality over the years, all signs point to the 8-year-old being a relentless troll toward her own mother. North, once again, teased her mom, Kim Kardashian, when the reality star showed off some freshly picked fruits and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy