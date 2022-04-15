State House Internship

A Vote Against a Paved Bikeway is Not a Vote against People with Disabilities. To say that voting to block the bikeway extension is a vote against people with disabilities is a very divisive and inaccurate statement about a large number of voters who turned up at Town Meeting to vote. In a time when many people are calling for ways to come back together as a community, this type of narrative does the exact opposite of that. It further divides the residents of this town by pointing fingers at a group of people who had different opinions on the bikeway project than the author of this recent Letter to the Editor. Until we can realize this town is made up of many people with diverse thoughts and opinions, and respect those thoughts and opinions, we will never be able to come together again. I’d like to ask the author of that article, as well as the members of the Select Board and other involved parties if they surveyed the many people in Bedford with disabilities about their thoughts not only on this project, but about ways to make the entire town of Bedford more accessible.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO