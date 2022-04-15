ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

State House Internship

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Representative Ken Gordon is accepting applications for college-level internships in his office during Summer 2022. Internships at the State House are unpaid. Any college student is welcome to apply. Applicants with a connection to the Rep. Gordon’s district, (Bedford, Burlington, or Wilmington) will be given preference. While each...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

