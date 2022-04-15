ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Gilbert Gottfried laid to rest in ‘joke-filled’ star-studded funeral attended by pal Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo & more

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwfqi_0f9opCJT00

Plenty of tears - and plenty of laughter - was flowing today as family and friends gathered to say goodbye to comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

The groundbreaking funnyman, who passed away Tuesday after a long illness, was laid to rest Thursday morning in Westchester, New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS142_0f9opCJT00
Gilbert and Bob were long time friends. Bob's family attended Gilbert's funeral Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MBjw_0f9opCJT00
Jeff Ross delivered a eulogy for his friend and roast partner Credit: Instagram/@realgilbert

Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, were in attendance at the memorial.

As were plenty of Gilbert's comedy peers, including Jeff Ross, Colin Quinn, Susie Essman, Mario Cantone, Dave Attell, and Paul Shaffer.

And true to fashion, Jeff delivered a moving eulogy that not only included a touching tribute, but of course some good-hearted ribbing, like when he mentioned Gilbert “is survived by his wife, and sister, two great kids and over 12,000 little bottles of shampoo.”

Turning serious, the so-called “Roastmaster General,” 56, honored his friend's decades-long career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkQiS_0f9opCJT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvBlA_0f9opCJT00

"50 years in show business, 50 years! He went on stage as a teenager and he never stopped," Jeff reflected. "This man has been making people laugh for half a century. What a mitzvah. What a mission in life. What a purpose to have in this world."

Later, the roaster told PEOPLE the funeral was absolutely perfect.

"Gilbert would have loved it. I saw so many great comics there paying their respects,"he shared. "It was cathartic, but there was also a sense of relief.

"As I said at the funeral, Gilbert had been sick, he was tired, and he had perfect timing.

He knew it was his time to get off the stage."

CAUSE OF DEATH

Gilbert died at age 67 following a long illness.

The stand-up comic, who provided the voice of parrot Iago in Disney's Aladdin movies, suffered from a heart abnormality, his agent said.

His family posted a touching tribute on the star's Facebook page: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children."

They added: "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

According to Gilbert's rep, Glenn Schwartz, the comedian died from a "heart abnormality called Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

COMEDY LEGENDS

His death comes just three months after he shared a photo on social media of him with fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, who both recently passed.

The Problem Child 2 star added the heartfelt caption: “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

As the news broke today of Gilbert's death, fans jumped to the comments section of the post to reflect and pay their respects to the comedy legends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Havf_0f9opCJT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLSNe_0f9opCJT00

One wrote: "This photo is even sadder now. RIP."

He leaves behind his wife, Dara, who he married in 2007, and his two children, Lily and Max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQgic_0f9opCJT00
Gilbert shared this photo of lost legends just weeks before his death Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Nilf_0f9opCJT00
Gilbert gets laughs in 2018 April 28, 2018. Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46y0Sj_0f9opCJT00
Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried share the stage in 2017 Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susie Essman
Person
Colin Quinn
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Paul Shaffer
Person
Glenn Schwartz
Person
Mario Cantone
Person
Dave Attell
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Louie Anderson
Person
Jeff Ross
Person
Bob Ross
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Pal
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
393K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy