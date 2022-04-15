ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Ohio Investigative Unit agent calls in deadly officer-involved shooting to 911

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1aUc_0f9onX6Y00

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Marathon station on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights Thursday night involving the Ohio Investigative Unit.

>>PHOTOS: Deadly officer-involved shooting at Huber Heights gas station Thursday night

Alonzo Nesby, 60, of Huber Heights was identified as the man killed in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Nesby was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries, Harshbarger said. A second person who was shot is expected to be OK, the Ohio BCI said.

The shooting happened outside the Marathon gas station in the 7800 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:30 p.m., Huber Heights police said.

An Ohio Investigative Unit agent called 911 to report the shooting.

“This is the Ohio Investigative Unit. Agent Bowers. We are over here at the Marathon located by Kroger,” the agent told 911 dispatchers. “We’ve got a shooting. We had a male pull out a gun on another guy and shoot him.”

The caller asked dispatchers to tell responding officers that they were “unmarked” and “on duty.”

News Center 7 has requested public records from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, including the names of the agents involved in the shooting and any records that would have led the investigative unit to the gas station prior to the shooting.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Ohio Investigative Unit that occurred on Thursday evening,” Ohio BCI spokesman Steve Irwin said. “No officers were injured. BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is a team of fully-sworn, plainclothes officers responsible for enforcing the state’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws. The unit investigates suspected illegal activity in liquor permit premises like bars, restaurants and carryouts.

Ohio BCI and the state patrol have not said why the Ohio Investigative Unit was at the gas station.

Huber Heights Police Sgt. Brian Carr said two men were shot and taken to local hospitals from the scene. Ohio BCI said one person died from their injuries and the other is expected to survive.

Officers had police tape up, blocking the entrance to the gas station.

News Center 7 saw a gun and a bloody t-shirt outside of the gas station. Police confirmed the gun on the scene was involved in the shooting.

In the release, police say false rumors were circulating on social media implying a young girl was shot. Police say that did not occur.

Police had the right lane on northbound Old Troy Pike closed while they investigated.

Huber Heights Marathon Station Officer-Involved Shooting Officers were on scene for hours after a man was shot and killed by an officer Thursday night at a Huber Heights gas station. (Megan Heady/Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WDTN

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Police Tape#Public Safety#Ohio Investigative Unit#Montgomery County Coroner#Miami Valley Hospital#Bci#Kroger#News Center 7
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department arrested a woman who was wanted for possibly endangering her children. According to police, during a Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services (HCJFS) investigation, they determined there was a need to invoke an emergency order to remove Monica Monique Wilcox’s eight children for their safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton police officer dies

In February, McCoy was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He had also suffered a stroke the day before he was to begin his chemo treatments. The stroke had left him without the use of his right hand, and he was unable to walk unaided or speak.
WDTN

Beavercreek man sentenced for repeated drug offenses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison after being convicted of repeated drug trafficking offences as well as leading police on a chase across northern Beavercreek. According to court documents, 29-year-old Robert Nolan was found guilty of 17 offences during his February 7 trial. Crimes include […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Body camera shows man shot, killed by Cincinnati police officers

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, body camera video on Monday's deadly use of force in Covington was released — not by Northern Kentucky authorities, but by the city of Cincinnati. It became controversial once the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders took to Twitter to criticize the move, saying...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy