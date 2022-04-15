UPDATE: Ohio Investigative Unit agent calls in deadly officer-involved shooting to 911

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Marathon station on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights Thursday night involving the Ohio Investigative Unit.

>>PHOTOS: Deadly officer-involved shooting at Huber Heights gas station Thursday night

Alonzo Nesby, 60, of Huber Heights was identified as the man killed in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Nesby was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries, Harshbarger said. A second person who was shot is expected to be OK, the Ohio BCI said.

The shooting happened outside the Marathon gas station in the 7800 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:30 p.m., Huber Heights police said.

An Ohio Investigative Unit agent called 911 to report the shooting.

“This is the Ohio Investigative Unit. Agent Bowers. We are over here at the Marathon located by Kroger,” the agent told 911 dispatchers. “We’ve got a shooting. We had a male pull out a gun on another guy and shoot him.”

The caller asked dispatchers to tell responding officers that they were “unmarked” and “on duty.”

News Center 7 has requested public records from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, including the names of the agents involved in the shooting and any records that would have led the investigative unit to the gas station prior to the shooting.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Ohio Investigative Unit that occurred on Thursday evening,” Ohio BCI spokesman Steve Irwin said. “No officers were injured. BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is a team of fully-sworn, plainclothes officers responsible for enforcing the state’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws. The unit investigates suspected illegal activity in liquor permit premises like bars, restaurants and carryouts.

Ohio BCI and the state patrol have not said why the Ohio Investigative Unit was at the gas station.

Huber Heights Police Sgt. Brian Carr said two men were shot and taken to local hospitals from the scene. Ohio BCI said one person died from their injuries and the other is expected to survive.

Officers had police tape up, blocking the entrance to the gas station.

News Center 7 saw a gun and a bloody t-shirt outside of the gas station. Police confirmed the gun on the scene was involved in the shooting.

In the release, police say false rumors were circulating on social media implying a young girl was shot. Police say that did not occur.

Police had the right lane on northbound Old Troy Pike closed while they investigated.

Huber Heights Marathon Station Officer-Involved Shooting Officers were on scene for hours after a man was shot and killed by an officer Thursday night at a Huber Heights gas station. (Megan Heady/Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group