Spencer, OK

Arrest made in overnight Spencer fires

By Shelby Montgomery
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPENCER, Okla. — Multiple homes went up in flames in Spencer, and authorities say they were set on purpose. Moreover, the man authorities accuse of setting the fires was found nearby with a runaway girl. He was captured in Spencer shortly after the homes burned Thursday morning. One...

www.koco.com

KOCO

Person arrested after overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — According to officials, a suspect was arrested after an overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City. At 1 a.m. Sunday morning, authorities responded to a scene near Northwest 89th Street and North Walker Avenue where a person was stabbed. Police arrested the suspect and the victim was taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Point Pleasant Register

Arrest made in reported break-in

MASON — A Mason man was arrested Sunday following an alleged breaking and entering at Tudor’s Biscuit World on Second Street in Mason. David L. Darst, Jr., 47, was charged with felony breaking and entering other than a dwelling, destruction of property, and grand larceny, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.
MASON, WV
WFAA

Arrest made in fires that engulfed Texas city of Ranger's downtown area, officials say

One person has been arrested for arson after fires engulfed a large part of an Eastland County city's downtown area last week, officials said Sunday. On Thursday, crews in the community of Ranger -- about 85 miles west of Fort Worth off of Interstate 20 and Loop 254 -- worked to put out heavy flames that ended up destroying four structures, including 100-year-old Second Baptist Church and a historic fire station.
RANGER, TX
KSAT 12

Overnight fire damages apartment on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northwest Side apartment early Monday morning. The fire was called in around 1:10 a.m. at the City Summit Apartments in the 4040 block of Medical Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Datapoint Drive. Fire officials said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPMATTERS

Methamphetamine arrest made in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on drug charges early Tuesday morning. At midnight on March 22, 2022, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the City of Houghton. After a brief investigation, Deputies located and seized what they are calling, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.
HOUGHTON, MI
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
NewsBreak
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police and Fire Department called to house fire overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bizarre scene in north Omaha had police and fire crews responding to a house fire. Police say just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home near 30th and Charles about a person exposed - allegedly running naked in the street. Less than 10...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Western Iowa Today

Arrest Made In Waterloo Murder

(Waterloo, IA) — Waterloo police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a Tuesday morning homicide. Police say 41-year-old LaVance Cooper died at a local hospital after being shot once in the stomach. The victim’s uncle is now accused of committing the crime. According to police, 58-year-old Dorray Cooper was arrested Tuesday night on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 4 a-m at the four-unit apartment house where Dorray Cooper lived.
WATERLOO, IA
News On 6

Skiatook Mobile Home Damaged By Overnight Fire

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that broke out overnight in Skiatook. The fire department got the call around 11:15 on Tuesday night. Skiatook crews called on Sperry firefighters to help extinguish the flames. No one was living in the mobile home and no firefighters were...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after shooting in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot overnight at an apartment complex in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 on Thursday that the shooting happened at a complex near Interstate 240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital, but police did not release their condition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in LaPorte shooting

A man was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in LaPorte. Police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of East Lincolnway around 1:15 p.m. A man had been shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A man identified as Charles A....
LA PORTE, IN
WOWT

Officers and fire crews respond to overnight Omaha house fire

Omaha Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. Lighter winds and sunshine this morning but temperatures will stay on the cool side, highs this afternoon in the middle to upper 40s. We stay cool Sunday as well with highs still in the 40s. Grass fire in...
OMAHA, NE

