Idaho State

Idaho Gives 2022 registration closes tomorrow April 15

KTVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho's biggest day of online giving...

www.ktvb.com

Related
kmvt

Idaho Fish and Game to give away spawned steelhead

STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game will be giving away spawned steelhead beginning on March 31. The fish will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be available on Mondays and Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. in Stanley. Fish and Game officials say this year, spawning...
STANLEY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bill to give Idaho wildland firefighters hazard pay headed to governor

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation giving Idaho wildland firefighters hazard pay when confronting wildfires headed to the governor’s desk on Monday. The Senate voted 35-0 to approve the bill that would see state-employed wildland firefighters get hazard pay up to 25% above their hourly wage. The bill to increase pay for Idaho Department of Lands wildland firefighters passed the House 49-19 last month.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Vancouver couple stuck in snow for 12 hours in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — After spending 12 hours stuck in Portland's West Hills, a Vancouver couple was rescued by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and Portland Police Bureau (PPB) around noon on Monday. Michael and Lisa Silk's Prius slid off the road and into a hillside ditch on Northwest...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

California gives rivers more room to flow to stem flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. — (AP) — Between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures in the heart of California’s farm country sits a property being redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees restricted the flow of rivers that weave across the landscape. The 2,100 acres...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVB

Alaska to resume full flight service from Paine Field in June

EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines said Thursday that by mid-June it will be back up to full service from Paine Field in Everett. Commercial flights, which Alaska has only offered from Paine for a few years, were scaled back during the pandemic. By June 17, full service will peak...
EVERETT, WA
KTVB

Kootenai County breaks ground on new fire station

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue expects to have its newest station up and running next year, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press. KCFR Fire Chief Chris Way said that without a doubt, it was thanks to a collaborative effort. “I'm pleased to...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Bird flu confirmed in Idaho chicken flocks

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that multiple cases of avian flu have been found in two separate flocks of domestic Idaho chickens. One of the chicken flocks is in Gooding County, and the other is in Caribou County, officials said. The groups...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Laramie Live

20-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Easter Crash in Wyoming

A 20-year-old driver was killed and their two passengers injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Wyoming early Easter morning, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near milepost 86.8 on U.S. 30, about 32 miles east of Kemmerer. The patrol says a Chrysler 200 was...
KEMMERER, WY

