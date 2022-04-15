Idaho Gives 2022 registration closes tomorrow April 15

STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game will be giving away spawned steelhead beginning on March 31. The fish will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be available on Mondays and Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. in Stanley. Fish and Game officials say this year, spawning...
BOISE, Idaho — Legislation giving Idaho wildland firefighters hazard pay when confronting wildfires headed to the governor’s desk on Monday. The Senate voted 35-0 to approve the bill that would see state-employed wildland firefighters get hazard pay up to 25% above their hourly wage. The bill to increase pay for Idaho Department of Lands wildland firefighters passed the House 49-19 last month.
PORTLAND, Ore. — After spending 12 hours stuck in Portland's West Hills, a Vancouver couple was rescued by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and Portland Police Bureau (PPB) around noon on Monday. Michael and Lisa Silk's Prius slid off the road and into a hillside ditch on Northwest...
MODESTO, Calif. — (AP) — Between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures in the heart of California’s farm country sits a property being redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees restricted the flow of rivers that weave across the landscape. The 2,100 acres...
Like something from a science fiction novel, with its six golden spires and pristine white walls rising above the surrounding trees, the Washington Mormon Temple has for decades intrigued those barred from entering. In the Mormon faith, baptism by immersion inside the temple is reserved for the dead.
PENDLETON, Ore. — Crews have reopened both directions of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon after a number of truck crashes blocked lanes on Cabbage Hill east of Pendleton. I-84 had been shut down Thursday morning between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 265 east of La Grande because of the crashes and snowy, icy conditions.
EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines said Thursday that by mid-June it will be back up to full service from Paine Field in Everett. Commercial flights, which Alaska has only offered from Paine for a few years, were scaled back during the pandemic. By June 17, full service will peak...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue expects to have its newest station up and running next year, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press. KCFR Fire Chief Chris Way said that without a doubt, it was thanks to a collaborative effort. “I'm pleased to...
CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that multiple cases of avian flu have been found in two separate flocks of domestic Idaho chickens. One of the chicken flocks is in Gooding County, and the other is in Caribou County, officials said. The groups...
A 20-year-old driver was killed and their two passengers injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Wyoming early Easter morning, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near milepost 86.8 on U.S. 30, about 32 miles east of Kemmerer. The patrol says a Chrysler 200 was...
