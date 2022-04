I am Bentley, a big guy. I am a very outgoing and friendly boy who absolutely loves my special diet treats. I have a severe skin allergy to any protein besides pork, so we have him on Purina Pro Plan Hypoallergenic (HA) Hydrolyzed food as well as HA specific treats. I am crate trained and can be for hours. It is highly recommended that I go to a home with older children as I am not a big fan of hugs or grabbing. I have shown to be dog friendly with other dogs.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO