I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Fencing operation video shows what happens after car break-ins

By Dan Noyes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're getting a firsthand, overhead look at a fencing operation for stolen goods, showing what happens after all those car break-ins we've been highlighting at ABC7 as part of our campaign to build a better Bay Area. One very frustrated San Francisco resident brought his complaints and...

Comments / 5

sunny
3d ago

unreal. maybe if they actually prosecuted theives then cops would spend more time making arrests.

Benson Lee
3d ago

evidence is clear criminal activity is terrorizing that net poor neighborhood. if the police take no action and do nothing all your elected officials at City Hall needs to be voted out of office and protest this should be launched against the police in that area for not doing their jobs get in their face

King Boss
3d ago

Welcome to San Francisco where dreams are made!!!!! For thieves!!!!! 😂😂😂

