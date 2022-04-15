Minnesota Renaissance Festival dates announced

TAOPI, Minn. (WCCO) — In Mower County, the small town of Taopi is almost completely destroyed.
The National Weather Service confirmed and EF-2 tornado hit there on Tuesday night. It was on the ground for 7 miles and was 250 yards wide. Winds measured more than 130 miles per hour.
Norma Kiefer, 94, was helped out of her home by her son Jim.
“She went in this bedroom here, and that’s when all the windows blew in,” he said.
More pics of the tornado damage in Mower County @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zTGzejhZg8
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2022
Several homes in the area were leveled, and trucks...
Comments / 0