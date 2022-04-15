ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 Breathalyzer test

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted emergency use authorization to the first COVID-19 test to use breath samples.

The FDA approved the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer for use in medical facilities and mobile testing sites.

The device, which is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, uses a technique called gas chromatography gas mass-spectrometry to separate and identify chemical compounds associated with COVID-19 infections.

According to the FDA, InspectIR can produce 100 instruments per week to evaluate about 160 samples per day, providing results in less than 3 minutes.

In a study, the InspectIR Breathalyzer accurately identified 91.2% of positive tests and 99.3% of negative tests.

The FDA said that a positive test should be confirmed with a molecular PCR test.

"Today's authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19," said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's, Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency."

a_new_perspective
3d ago

lmao "emergency". The only emergency here is a billionaires 15th mansion needing a pool.

Jay L
3d ago

What is the panic for a virus that causes a. Old and only hospitalized the vulnerable. The shot hurt more healthy people than the virus

