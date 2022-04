CIRCLEVILLE — Four Republican candidates are vying for the Republican Party’s nomination for Ohio Governor. The candidates are Joe Blystone, Mike Dewine, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci. Voters can choose one of the two candidates who will then run against the Democrats nominee who will be chosen by Democrat voters in the primary. Those candidates are John Cranley and Nan Waley. The Primary Election is being held on May 3....

