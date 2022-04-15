ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

No rest for the weary: Storms headed our way Friday night

By Bree Smith
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Another round of storms looks to move in late Friday night through the early morning hours Saturday.

Friday will be lovely, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds look to increase throughout the day but we will be dry!

Late Friday night — after 9 p.m. — a developing complex of storms will move into our northwestern counties first, then sink slowly to the southeast through the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday morning.

A few strong storms are possible with small hail and gusty wind the main concern. As of Thursday night, areas southwest of Nashville look to be the most likely to see the strongest storms. This area is at a level 1 risk for severe storms.

Make sure you've got our Storm Shield app , so you can take the radar with you late Friday night into early Saturday.

The rest of your Saturday looks nice with highs near 70. A few showers could be possible for areas south of I-40 but it won't be a washout.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low 60s. A few showers are possible during the afternoon, however, the better chance for rain and storms will move in Sunday night into Monday. This does not look to bring severe weather!

Have a great weekend!

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dangerous weather leaves damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms blew through Memphis and surrounding areas with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The downpour and damaging winds wreaked havoc on parts of the Mid-South. Flooding at Macon Rd. and North Holmes St. in Memphis left several cars stalled. FOX13 saw dozens of cars drive into the swimming pool that was the intersection. At least five had to be towed out, taking part of the flash flood with them in the form of water covering their floorboards.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

