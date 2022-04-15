No rest for the weary: Storms headed our way Friday night

Another round of storms looks to move in late Friday night through the early morning hours Saturday.

Friday will be lovely, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds look to increase throughout the day but we will be dry!

WTVF

Late Friday night — after 9 p.m. — a developing complex of storms will move into our northwestern counties first, then sink slowly to the southeast through the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday morning.

WTVF

WTVF

A few strong storms are possible with small hail and gusty wind the main concern. As of Thursday night, areas southwest of Nashville look to be the most likely to see the strongest storms. This area is at a level 1 risk for severe storms.

WTVF

Make sure you've got our Storm Shield app , so you can take the radar with you late Friday night into early Saturday.

The rest of your Saturday looks nice with highs near 70. A few showers could be possible for areas south of I-40 but it won't be a washout.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low 60s. A few showers are possible during the afternoon, however, the better chance for rain and storms will move in Sunday night into Monday. This does not look to bring severe weather!

Have a great weekend!

