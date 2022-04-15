Emmaus baseball is an imperfect 10-0 after rolling past Freedom

Emmaus pitcher Luke Deschenes delivers his pitch to the plate against Freedom on Thursday, April 14, 2022, during an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball game at Church Lane Park in Lower Macungie Township. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The Emmaus High baseball team may have reached the mid-point of the 2022 scholastic baseball season at 10-0 and may have won six of those games by seven runs or more, but don’t tell the Green Hornets they’re perfect.

The Hornets are the defending Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 6A champs and they know they are a long way from repeating any of last year’s accomplishments.

Yet, after a 9-1 thrashing of visiting Freedom on Thursday night, there’s a lot to like about this Emmaus squad that features many key returners from the 22-6 squad and lots of fresh faces eager to get their own gold.

Even a rain delay that pushed back the start of Thursday’s game by nearly an hour couldn’t throw the Green Hornets off track.

“We’ll definitely take being 10-0, but it doesn’t feel like we’re 10-0,” Green Hornets coach Jeremy Haas said. “It’s about the constant growth and getting better every day. We can’t be peaking now. We have to be peaking 10 games from now. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Senior Luke Deschenes, who was the pitching workhorse during the team’s seven-game run through the league and district tournaments and into the second round of the PIAA playoffs last year, looked strong against Freedom.

The tall right-hander, who is headed to Seton Hill, scattered three hits over five innings and notched nine strikeouts. He departed after 86 pitches.

He also doubled and hit a two-run home run at the plate.

“Luke could have gone longer,” Haas said. “But we have a long week next week so we got him out of there a few pitches early, but the one thing he did was pound the zone. He was attacking with his fastball, slider and changeup. Everything was working. It was nice to see him go after a lineup and he stayed on top of them the whole game.”

Deschenes, though, remains cautious about where he and the team are halfway through the season.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” he said. “We still have a lot of things to work on. Today was one of our better games and we came together and showed we can be consistent and attack for all seven innings. We just need to stay consistent, work hard, be gritty and get the job done.”

Deschenes said that between the 2021 and current seasons he wanted to work on the mental side of the game. He walked more batters than he would have liked during last year’s postseason run and walked three and hit one Thursday.

“I want to work on keeping my composure for all seven innings and refocus on each pitch and take them one at a time,” Deschenes said. “I’m always working on cutting down on my walks. There are times when I lose focus on the mound a little bit, and it’s a matter of making adjustments as quickly as possible in those situations. I just have to be better in those situations when I do end up walking some guys.”

Deschenes was not the only Emmaus player who could have walked around the bases after going deep. Zach McEllroy and Colin Foley also hit home runs; of the 11 Green Hornets hits, eight were for extra bases.

McEllroy, a junior, is one of the newcomers in the starting lineup and is making an impact.

“He started the year on the bench and he got a few opportunities and ran with it,” Haas said. “As a coach you love to see guys that do that. He’s hitting in the two-hole for us and he’s hitting right around .500. So it has been a pleasant surprise.”

Another surprise is how well Tyler LePage, one of the best defensive third baseman in the area, is working out in a closer role. LePage replaced Deschenes and worked two scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing just one hit and one walk.

“Tyler’s been playing a lot of second base for us too because we have a lot of guys who can play on the corners, so he has been flexible and doing a really good job in the closer role,” Haas said. “He does a little bit of everything.”

Emmaus has Friday off and Haas said the team needs to have a good practice Saturday to prepare for the team’s toughest week of the season. The Green Hornets play perennial District 2 power Hazleton along with Pleasant Valley and Easton, two teams they met in the playoffs last year. They’ll also face one of the school’s rivals, Allentown Central Catholic.

Freedom, meanwhile, lost for the fifth time in its last six games after a 3-0 start. John Roeder knocked in the team’s lone run with an RBI double in the fifth.

