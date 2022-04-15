Nevius: Curry’s back, but this Warriors team is different

The Warriors have been working hard this week to sell the idea that Steph Curry’s status for Saturday’s playoff game is up in the air.

But hardly anyone seems to be buying.

After four weeks of rest and rehabilitation for a foot injury that included a strained ligament and a bone bruise, Curry has checked every box.

He’s returned to the practice floor. He is moving well and looking fluid as he shoots and cuts. He’s gotten rave reviews from Steve Kerr and the medical staff.

On Thursday he scrimmaged with the team, getting in what Kerr described as “three six-minute segments.” So that’s 18 minutes of full speed game action.

Also, the team made Curry available for a group interview. That surely wouldn’t have happened if they were worried he’d struggle to answer questions about his fitness.

If anything, he was even more positive than expected.

“I have never enjoyed practice so much,” he said afterwards. “Everything about it was awesome. Every step has been in the right direction in terms of getting back out there.”

So yeah, it would be a huge surprise if Curry doesn’t play, and probably start Game One.

That would get the championship core — Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala — finally back together on the floor after a series of injuries kept each of them out of uniform for extended periods.

So let’s start printing a championship banner, right?

Not so fast. Before we predict that the Warriors will go right back to being the juggernaut that went to five-straight NBA Finals, let’s remember this is no sure thing.

In fact, neither is beating the Nuggets, who won three of four against them this year.

And it isn’t critics who are saying that, it’s the players and the coach.

Iguodala put it out there earlier this week:

“We can be a team that loses early or we could win it all,” he said.

Also, Curry’s foot may be well enough to let him play, but it was still a significant injury.

“It’s weird because for the first two-and-a-half weeks I literally couldn’t do anything on the floor or on my feet,” Curry said. “I had a boot on my foot for almost three weeks. So it is weird because you go from almost zero to 75.”

Curry will almost certainly play, but Kerr’s already saying he will be on a minutes restriction. Ever mysterious, he declined to say what it would be.

That’s just one factor. For several reasons, this is a different team and situation.

To begin, this will be the first playoff game ever at the palatial Chase Arena. The old Oakland Oracle Arena was a beat-up old gym, but championships were won there. And duplicating the sound of “Roar-acle” has been a work in progress.

Curry said the “overall atmosphere” at Chase Arena “has steadily grown in terms of noise and engagement from our fans.”

Which is a nice way of saying it has a ways to go. And it is true, partly because of the pandemic and partly because the new arena seems like a shinier, more formal place, that the place has yet to rock like Oak-town.

Kerr also offered a splash of reality. Sure, most of the core players from the dynasty years are back, but he’s definitely making a point not to get ahead of himself.

“For me, the expectations are completely different,” he said yesterday. “You know, three or four years ago you’ve got KD (Kevin Durant), Steph, Klay and Draymond on your team. And I’m like, I’m expecting to win a championship. But we’re a different team now. I don’t have those expectations.”

Kerr is really good at messaging. In his pressers, he often has some talking points. Often they are ways to craft a narrative he wants to advance. Count the number of times he notes that the team won 53 games this year, as a subtle reply to those who hint that this season was a bit of a disappointment

He’s definitely got one in this case – this is a team that is simultaneously young and old.

“You know we’ve taken on a really fun, interesting challenge,” he said. “You have this core group of championship-tested veterans and then you’ve got this exciting crop of young players, with Jordan (Poole), Moses (Moody) and JK (Jonathan Kuminga.) Putting that together is going to be a lot of unknowns.”

And that will mean that Kerr will be feeling out the roster, and the lineup rotations, on the fly during the playoffs.

“You have to be able to do that,” he said. “You know if this were five years ago, I’d be more likely to stay with something longer because we knew exactly who we were, what our best lineups were. This is different. We’ve got a team that is much less clearly defined.”

So, if you liked the KD-Curry-Klay-Draymond Warriors, when they may have been the most dominant lineup in basketball, this may take some getting used to.

This is a team that could go in any direction — up, down or sideways. Even Curry is talking about the uncertainty.

“It’s like nobody is picking us to win the West, except our families,” he said. “Which is fine.”

Better than fine, Kerr insists.

“We’re just thinking how can we beat Denver,” he said. “Which makes it really fun.”

He paused, then added with a grin, “Maybe not as much fun as having one of the greatest rosters ever assembled . . . but fun.”

