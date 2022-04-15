ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Distracted Driver Arrested for Negligent Homicide

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGretna – Troopers have continued to thoroughly investigate the crash that claimed the life of 49-year-old Chad James and seriously injured another. As part of the on-going investigation, Troopers were able to determine that Manuel Llorens was distracted by his cell phone when he traveled off the roadway and struck a...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

