ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Geisinger celebrates after having no reported COVID-19 patients

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFhZJ_0f9ogKcs00

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the first time since 2020, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital reports zero COVID-19 inpatients as of April 14.

Geisinger gives a big thanks to their health care workers for keeping the community safe. They also want to thank the role the community played in helping with mitigation efforts and for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Despite having no COVID-19 inpatients, Geisinger is still encouraging patients and the community to do their part by wearing a mask and continuing other safety measures against the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide. 30. Wyoming County Average commute time: 26.2 minutes— […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Lewistown, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lewistown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Lewistown, PA
KCRG.com

Linn County Public Health produces COVID-19 after-action report

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health is producing a COVID-19 report to summarize local pandemic response and to document key takeaways from the experience. The report covers a 16-month period between the early cases of COVID in the US, to when vaccines became more readily available. “While...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WTAJ

One killed in Clearfield County motorcycle crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have identified a man killed after crashing his Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle in Penn Township. On April 13 around 2:30 p.m., 68-year-old Rodney Jordan veered off the roadway on SR 219 just west of McFadden Road after failing to get around a left curve, according to state […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Driver gets up to 80 years for 2020 Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf has Pa. flags ordered to half-staff in honor of fire chief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Tom Wolf on Friday ordered for the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities in Cambria County to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hope Fire Company Fire Chief Isaac David Hassen, Sr. (Dave). The flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 20 and also during Dave’s […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

COVID-19 vaccination, booster offered at Highlands Health

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As a new COVID-19 variant causes an uptick in cases, vaccines or boosters will be offered at Highlands Health. Highlands Health will be offering numerous vaccine clinics throughout April and May. Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vaccines are offered curbside at the front door.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sun Journal

CarolinaEast reports zero COVID-19 patients for the first time in 2 years

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, CarolinaEast Medical Center has reported zero positive COVID-19 patients. Since March 2020, the hospital has treated at least one patient every day, with the first patient being admitted on March 30, 2020. The most the hospital has treated at one time is 69 patients, according to CarolinaEast Chief Nursing Officer Jim Davis.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WTAJ

Easter Bunny to make firetruck rides to Boalsburg, Allegheny Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Easter bunny will be making his way around Boalsburg and Allegheny Township on Saturday. The Boalsburg Fire Company will be giving the Easter bunny a firetruck ride through the Boalsburg area at 1 p.m. Also, at about 10 a.m. the Easter bunny will be making its way through Allegheny Township. […]
BOALSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

Firefighters injured in tanker explosions in Pa.

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A tanker truck fire in Venango County brought a big response Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a tanker truck erupted in flames at Heath Oil Refinery in Barkeyville. The refinery is right behind a truck stop off Interstate 80 — just past the Mercer County line.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver sentenced in DUI crash that killed woman in 2021

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was sentenced after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving DUI and killing a Warriors Mark woman last summer. Richard Ewing, 44, was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in state prison for killing Wendy Reitz, 59, while driving under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana and […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Memorial service details announced for Cambria County fire chief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Details for the memorial service for the death of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Fire Chief Dave Hassen have been released. The viewing will be held at Moriconi Funeral Home, located at 1303 Bigler Ave, Northern Cambria, on Tuesday, April 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Firefighter Service […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Find a golden egg & win: Moneyman’s Easter Egg Hunt returns

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Easter Bunny may have some competition, as the mysterious Moneyman returns with an egg hunt at Windber Recreation Park on April 16 at 8:15 p.m. 4,000 colorful eggs filled with both sour and sweet mouthwatering treats, will be strategically hidden throughout the park, but two of them are eggstra […]
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy