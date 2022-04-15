ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

‘I want him to die’: Grandmother wants death penalty for man accused of killing her grandson

By Andy Cordan
KSN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One 20-year-old is dead and another 20-year-old is behind bars after bullets flew Wednesday afternoon in a Lebanon, Tennessee, neighborhood. Police arrested Laquentin Hearn, who was behind bars Thursday for allegedly killing Dominic Cellucci Livingston. Sophie Livingston, the victim’s grandmother, was on the front...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

