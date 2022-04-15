ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia moves to weekly COVID-19 data reporting

By Associated Press
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
The Georgia Department of Public Health is moving from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting.

In a news release Thursday, the department said beginning April 20, case counts and vaccination updates will be published on the department’s website every Wednesday.

The last daily updates to the Daily Status Report and the vaccine dashboard will be on Friday.

The department says weekly intervals provide a more complete picture than day-to-day changes or data fluctuations when determining areas of concern or COVID’s trajectory in the state.

WSAV News 3

Facing primary, Gov. Brian Kemp delivers on looser gun laws

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rose to national notice in 2018 in part through a television ad that showed him brandishing a shotgun at an actor playing a suitor of one of his daughters. The Republican, then running as conservative insurgent, pushed his support for gun rights, proposing to do away with […]
GEORGIA STATE
