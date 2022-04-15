ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Musk's Twitter play sparks concerns about distraction, stock sales at Tesla

By Hyunjoo Jin, Chavi Mehta
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QBAs_0f9of85C00

April 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter sparked concerns among Tesla investors and analysts that the electric carmaker could suffer as the chief executive becomes distracted by his takeover play and the possible sales of Tesla shares to fund the deal.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who also heads rocket company SpaceX, targeted Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Thursday with a $43 billion takeover offer. read more

The idea of Musk working to close that deal, possibly by selling even more of his Tesla stake, and then overseeing yet another company has Tesla observers worried.

"Elon is distracted. He's got a lot of things going on. He's involved in a lot of different endeavors," said Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, which owns shares in Tesla. "This is a one to three months headwind to Tesla's stock."

Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, fell more than 9% since he disclosed his more than 9% stake in Twitter last Monday. On Thursday, Tesla's stock fell 3.7%.

While Musk has talked about potential changes he would like to see Twitter make, Tesla faces its own challenges - the need to boost production at new assembly plants in Berlin and Texas, analysts said. Meanwhile, Tesla's Shanghai factory - its largest - has been idled by the COVID-19 crackdown in China.

"Musk is Tesla, and investors don't want to see Tesla lose that leadership edge," Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said.

And investors have Musk's own words prior to this foray on which they base their fears. Last year, he said he worked seven days a week - "crazy hours" - splitting time between Tesla and SpaceX. He also leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling venture the Boring Company.

Another worry is how Musk will finance a potential deal for Twitter, which would include stock sales and massive loans, analysts said.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan said Musk, who holds over a 9% stake in Twitter, would need $39 billion to complete the deal and the sale of more Tesla shares could pressure the stock further.

Tesla executives may pledge their company stock as collateral for loans, but the maximum loan does not exceed 25% of the total value of the pledged stock, according to company policy.

This means that he could borrow $42.5 billion by pledging all of his shares worth $170 billion. But he already pledged over half of his Tesla shares as collateral to secure certain personal indebtedness, according to a Tesla filing last year.

Musk said on Thursday he has the assets to buy Twitter, but has not provided details.

The fortunes of the world's richest person consists largely of stocks at Tesla, and Space X. He sold over $16 billion Tesla shares late last year, $11 billion of which he said would be paid in taxes.

"He is potentially setting himself up for a huge liability down the road," said Howard Fischer, a partner at law firm Moses & Singer and former senior trial counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Fracisco, Chanvi Meta in Bangalore; additional reporting by Chris Prentice. Editing by Ben Klayman and Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk May Be The World's First Trillionaire By 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla's Musk appears to have landed in Berlin - Twitter user @elonjet

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer (TSLA.O) Elon Musk appears to have landed in Berlin, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday. Musk landed at the Berlin airport nearly 10 hours after appearing to leave Austin, Texas, said the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks a New Twitter Might Be Needed

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive, or the "Technoking of Tesla," as he likes to call himself, Elon Musk has been advocating for significant changes to be made at social media platform Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report over the last 24 to 48 hours. Musk's...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Questions Twitter’s Free Speech Policies

As the legal battle between him and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues, Elon Musk takes to Twitter to question the social media platform’s “Free Speech” policies. What to Know. Elon Musk questioned whether or not Twitter’s Free Speech policies interfere with free speech being essential...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Next Web

Elon Musk busts a move and opens Europe’s first Tesla factory

There’s been a lot of excitement this week in East Germany as Elon Musk’s Gigafactory launched to a rapturous reception. Elon flew in to cut the ribbon as the first 30 vehicles produced at the facility were handed over to customers. The event was hosted by Andre Traurig,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Tesla's Elon Musk dances at opening of Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk busted some moves at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the electric vehicle maker's new Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, fulfilling a promise he made weeks before. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. TSLA TESLA INC. 999.11 +5.13 +0.52%. Musk, the world's wealthiest person, had a lot...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

SEC Says Tesla's Musk Should Have To Follow Agreement About Tweets

According to a recent report from Automotive News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates stock, said this week that it believes Tesla CEO Elon Musk should have to continue following an earlier agreement related to the use of his Twitter account. Tesla doesn't advertise, and it doesn't...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Roth Capital Partners#Twitter Inc#Loup Ventures
TheStreet

Elon Musk Revives a Tradition for Tesla's European Expansion

Elon Musk is definitely an atypical CEO. The charismatic boss of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has managed over the years to build a reputation that goes far beyond business circles, Silicon Valley and the automotive and space industries. It has forced legacy automakers to develop...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reveals What Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' Is Really About

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday revealed some key points of his top-secret "Master Plan 3," which he plans to unveil in full soon. What Happened: The world’s richest man said the key ingredient of the next version of the Master Plan 3 would be “scaling to extreme size.”
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Elon Musk Launches Tesla's Giga Berlin Plant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk personally delivers first vehicles at Berlin-Brandenburg assembly plant, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attending the opening. Construction of the Giga Berlin plant, which is located about 20 miles from the city's center, began in 2020. The plant is expected to produce approximately 500,000 vehicles a year,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Zendesk working with Qatalyst on its potential sale - source

April 18 (Reuters) - Software company Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) has hired advisory firm Qatalyst Partners to explore a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Zendesk declined to comment and Qatalyst did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the development first...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Reuters

Chipmakers lift S.Korean stocks 1% higher on overnight U.S. semiconductor gains

* KOSPI rises 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose 1% on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in heavyweight chipmakers tracking overnight gains in a U.S. semiconductor index. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.71 points, or 1.07%, to 2,721.92 as of 0145 GMT. ** Market heavyweight chipmakers led gains on the index, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 1.65% and 2.75%, respectively. Battery maker LG Energy Solution also gained 0.69%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 101.6 billion won ($82.30 million) worth of shares on the main board, reversing nine straight sessions of sell-offs. ** Of the total traded issues of 927 on the main KOSPI index, 504 stocks gained. ** Investor sentiment on semiconductor industry improved as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged nearly 2% overnight on the Wall Street amid a positive earnings season so far, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun. ** South Korea's central bank governor nominee Rhee Chang-yong said on Tuesday the bank will continue to tighten monetary policy, while ensuring the recovery momentum is not hurt as downside risks to growth is increasing. ** The won was quoted at 1,234.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,234.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,234.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,234.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.25 points to 105.44. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.970%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 3.312%. ($1 = 1,234.4800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
STOCKS
Reuters

Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares to over 3-month high

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday, led by strength in mining and energy stocks on strong commodity prices, while investors awaited the minutes of the central bank’s most recent policy meeting. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,575.40 to hit its highest since Jan....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian stocks in defensive mood on China and rate worries

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Asian shares traded cautiously on Tuesday, with investors weighing China's measures to cushion an economic slowdown and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening. Investors are also bracing for a barrage of earnings that will help them assess the impact of the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

More private equity firms express interest in a Twitter deal-sources

April 18 (Reuters) - More private equity firms have expressed interest in participating in a deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The sources, who declined to be identified, did not name the firms. The interest emerged after Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy