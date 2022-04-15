ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bent County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Crane; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS...AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...This afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. On Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
City
Ordway, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
County
Kiowa County, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
County
Otero County, CO
County
Bent County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Pottawattamie and Mills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Terrell; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...In the Plains, west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the mountains, west 40 to 50 with gusts up to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...5 to 6 or critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys of Cherokee and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 05:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Blackwater River Near Baker affecting Covington, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Baker...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Blackwater River Near Baker. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Minor flooding of secondary roads and lowlands from the Highway 4 Bridge downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Look for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027...079...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * WIND...Southerly, becoming westerly 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 10%. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO EXTREME LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures remain in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday. On both days, the winds will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of the breezy to windy days will be cause for concern. Winds will slowly diminish during the evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, AND 112... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, AND 112 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone 112. * WIND... 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY... 6 to 11 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO EXTREME LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures remain in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday. On both days, the winds will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of the breezy to windy days will be cause for concern. Winds will slowly diminish during the evening hours. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 113.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056. * WIND...15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM

