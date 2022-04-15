Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO EXTREME LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures remain in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday. On both days, the winds will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of the breezy to windy days will be cause for concern. Winds will slowly diminish during the evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, AND 112... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, AND 112 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone 112. * WIND... 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY... 6 to 11 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO