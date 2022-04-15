Mid-valley roundup: Marysville wins SD baseball tournament

Prep baseball

The Marysville High baseball team increased its win streak to a school record 17 games Thursday with a 4-1 win over Colfax in the championship of its division at the 112-team San Diego Lions Tournament.

Marysville (20-2) put Colfax, a member of the Pioneer Valley League as well, away when Maddox Marino connected on a two-run double to extend the Indians’ lead to 4-1.

Marino went 1-for-3 at the plate against the Falcons (13-8). Cole Tyler put the finishing touches on Marysville’s 20th win with two shutout innings of relief to close out the title. Stevie Cherry was the team’s winning pitcher, starting and finishing five innings with nine strikeouts. He gave up three hits and walked three. Jaxon Finley was MVP of the bracket.

Marysville returns to PVL action April 20 for the first of a two-game series at Center (11-5).

Marysville head coach Bill Rollins called the competition in San Diego strong with three of the team’s four games against quality competition. Marysville beat Chula Vista, Pacific Ridge and San Diego High School en route to a 4-0 stint at the tournament.

Rollins said as of Thursday afternoon, Sutter and Colusa were also in the championship game of its division.

Auto racing

Marysville Raceway Park will host an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids in between auto racing on Saturday night at MRP on Simpson Lane in Marysville.

Kids are encouraged to bring either an Easter Egg basket or a carrying case to collect the hidden eggs around the facility.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m., followed by racing at 6 p.m. Adult general admission is $15. Seniors and juniors are $13. Kids, ages 6-11 years old are $6. Children 5 and under are free. As always, parking is free for the fans. To buy tickets on-line please visit https://bit.ly/36e5DXt. There is a service fee for the convenience of buying a ticket online.

The on-track racing will feature winged 360 sprints, dwarf cars, and crate sprints, according to race organizers via a news release.

Bobby Butler is the new leader of the winged 360 sprint car point series. Butler holds an eleven-point edge over Korey Lovell. Youngster Carson Hall is third. Kevin Lovell sits fourth. After motor problems, Billy Wallace fell back to fifth. The division has seen four different winners in four nights of racing.

After three previous nights of crate sprint racing, Jason Ballentine and Mike Hall are tied for the point lead. Brett Youngman is third in points. Britton Bock and Jacob Johnson are tied for fourth. Nearly 20 cars are expected to attend on Saturday.

The dwarf cars are the third and final division scheduled to race. Plenty of cars are expected to run, according to MRP organizers.

To watch from home visit www.norcalspeed.tv. Other information can be found at www.marysvilleraceway.com.

