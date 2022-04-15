ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; Noble; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDY, DRY, AND WARM CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN, WESTERN, AND SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA, AND ALL OF NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...Noon through 9 pm Sunday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...222...226... 227...228...229 AND 230 Winds across the area will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight and relative humidity values will continue to increase, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Roosevelt County, Eastern San Miguel County and Far Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on east to west oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of blowing dust could develop prior to and during the onset of precipitation with areas of reduced visibility. As temperatures cool late this afternoon and tonight, snow and areas of blowing snow may develop. Light accumulations are possible.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
City
Springfield, CO
County
Baca County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE CHAVES PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Chaves Plains. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon into evening. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 012, 013, 014, 020, 031, 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, AND 071 Strong southeasterly winds continue to weaken across the area, with latest observations also showing temperatures falling into the mid 50s to lower 60s. As temperatures continue to fall this evening, minimum humidity values will in turn rise above critical thresholds. Thus, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 Gusty, west to northwest winds will continue this evening but with RH values rising well above critical thresholds, the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, and Pawnee counties. * WIND...South winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon RH values falling into the 15 to 25 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s approaching 80 degrees * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 Winds have decreased, and relativity has increased. Since critical fire weather conditions have ended across the area, the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Somervell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT AGAIN ON SUNDAY FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a new Red Flag Warning for areas along and west of Interstate 35, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Along and west of Interstate 35. * TIMING...Until 8 PM this evening. Again 10 AM to 8 PM Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...85 to 90 degrees this afternoon. Upper 80s and lower 90s on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Terrell; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...In the Plains, west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the mountains, west 40 to 50 with gusts up to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...5 to 6 or critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND WESTERN SANDHILLS.. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Temperatures...Highs in the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

Community Policy