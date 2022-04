SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in two related shootings in the Fair Oaks area Monday evening. The initial scene was at Fair Oaks Park in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue. Just before 6 p.m., a group of men was gathered at the park when one person walked up to them and shot someone in the group, killing them, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference Monday night. That gunman ran from the scene toward the Citrus Heights area when another armed person chased them down and shot them. The initial gunman was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Watch the press conference with law enforcement below. The sheriff’s office said the second gunman remains at large but a description of that person was not available.

FAIR OAKS, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO