AVONDALE — History is being made in the borough. On March 15, Avondale Borough Council appointed Fernando Tena-Diaz to fill a vacant seat of the elected body. Tena-Diaz will soon become the first Hispanic American to represent Avondale on the Borough Council. Tena-Diaz is scheduled to be sworn-in to...

AVONDALE, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO