Lafayette, LA

16-year-old victim in hospital after shooting on Surrey St.

By Britt Lofaso, Seth Linscombe
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A 16-year-old victim is in the hospital after being struck by a bullet fragment in a shooting in the 800 block of Surrey St.

According to Lafayette Police . According to police, at least two vehicles, possibly a third, were driving down Surrey St. Thursday evening around 5 p.m. firing at each other. Police found multiple bullet casings and fragments on the scene. The vehicles continued to fire at each other as they drove down Surrey towards Louisiana Ave.

Broussard Police investigating city’s second homicide this year

One victim, a 16-year-old female, was in another vehicle and was struck by a bullet fragment in the back. She was taken to a local area hospital and is said to be in good condition.

Lofaso also spoke with friends and family of the victim. The victim’s sister described the moment when the bullet through the car. “So basically it was senior skip day. and on their way coming home, the cars were shooting after each other and the bullet went through the back seat,” says the sister. She said it was as if the car seat exploded.

People nearby who witnessed what happened say the violence has to stop. “We as a community need to do better on the northside of town because it’s crazy whenever a 16-year-old just can’t come to the simple corner store without worrying about if they’re getting shot or not,” says Ciera Jackson.

Police have no suspects at this time. We will continue to update as this investigation is on-going.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

