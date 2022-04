SMITHFIELD — To say this week was a memorable one for Sky View's boys lacrosse program might be a bit of an understatement. The Bobcats proved they are legitimate Region 11 and 4A state title contenders with a pair of big come-from-behind wins. Two days after rallying past Green Canyon by a 9-6 scoreline at home, Sky View earned a hard-fought, thrilling 14-13 overtime victory over visiting Ridgeline on a pleasant Friday evening.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO