Shooting near hotel in Midway District leaves 1 wounded

San Diego Police are investigating a shooting that left a person wounded by gunfire outside of a hotel in the Midway District neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 5:00 p.m. about shots being fired in the 3700 block of Sports Arena Boulevard.

When police arrived at the Wyndham Garden San Diego near SeaWorld, they learned that witnesses found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the victim was running away from a gunman when they were shot through the hotel parking lot.

The victim then collapsed in the parking lot near Red Lobster. SDPD did confirm with 10News that the victim was staying at the hotel. They were taken to a local hospital. There is no word on their condition.

SDPD says they do not have any suspects in custody and they do not have any descriptions so far.