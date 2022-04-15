ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

A group, 100 Black Men, trying to end gun violence after death of three-year-old

By Nick Perlin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE- The death of three-year-old Devin Page Junior, who was shot in killed in his bed Tuesday night, has left the family of the victims devastated. On Thursday, the family was accompanied by a group '100 Black Men' who are trying to come up with solutions to end gun violence....

Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
