ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Conviction upheld for man who murdered local 89-year-old

By Katelyn Amato
WYTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – A former East Liverpool man convicted of beating an elderly veteran will remain behind bars. Robert Stevens was sentenced...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sandusky police investigate murder of 46-year-old man

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives are investigating the early morning homicide of a 46-year-old man. Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said Calvin Churchwell was stabbed in the back at a home on Rockwell Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Churchwell later died at the hospital. There were three other people...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Liverpool, OH
Crime & Safety
City
East Liverpool, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Wkbn#The Ohio Supreme Court
WTOK-TV

Man charged with murder after 21-year-old shot to death in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in the February shooting death of a 21-year-old in Kosciusko. According to police, the Kosciusko Police Department has placed Charvonte Roby into custody where he has been charged with murder in the death of Diante’vious Thompson. Roby has been given...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KCRA.com

Man who orchestrated murder-for-hire scheme of Lodi doctor convicted, officials say

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi man was convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill an area podiatrist. Robert Elmo Lee, 83, was found guilty Thursday on first-degree murder with special circumstances of murder for financial gain related to the shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock, according to a release from San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. Lee was one of four men arrested in the 67-year-old doctor's death.
LODI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Man, 22, arrested over murder of 19-year-old student in London

A man wanted by police in connection with the death of a student in central London has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.Metropolitan Police officers detained Maher Maaroufe, 22, on Sunday afternoon, a day after 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani died at student accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell.#ARREST | We appealed to locate Maher Maaroufe, 22, following the murder of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani in #Clerkenwell.Maaroufe was arrested this afternoon by officers and remains in custody.Read more 👇https://t.co/1uydJ28Ew7— Islington Police (@MPSIslington) March 20, 2022The force said Maaroufe was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault on police and he remains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for man accused of murdering 4-year-old

A preliminary exam is scheduled for the man accused in the fatal beating of a 4-year-old Wixom boy. Deangelo Hawkins, 30, is alleged to have caused the death of Jaice Dupont, who was injured while Hawkins was caring for him at an apartment in Wixom, police said. On May 5, evidence will be presented to 52-1 District Judge Travis Reeds who will then determine if there’s enough to advance the case to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
WIXOM, MI
WNAW

76 Year Old Man Indicted For 1971 Massachusetts Cold Case Murder

There is finally some resolution after more than 50 years on a cold case murder of a Massachusetts woman. The murder dates back to 1971. The announcement was made yesterday (Tuesday 3/22) after more than 50 years... According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, Middlesex District...
BEDFORD, MA
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy