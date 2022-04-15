ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Stenger gets 18 month sentence in connection to EB-5 investigation

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KREM1_0f9od3jz00

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Former Jay Peak President Bill Stenger was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday for submitting false documents connected to the largest financial crime in Vermont history.

Stenger pleaded guilty last August. Federal prosecutors argued his good reputation made the scheme possible, saying he served as the public face of the fraud.

Following the prison sentence, Stenger will be under supervised release for three years.

Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford said he took a number of factors into consideration, including Stenger’s failing health and the fact that he didn’t see major financial benefits from the scheme.

However, he went on to describe Stenger’s role as “cheerleader” and “promoter” of the scheme, and added that the publicity of the case was a factor and the court needs to send a message.

“There are lines we simply don’t cross in business,” Judge Crawford said.

Before his sentencing, Stenger apologized to investors, the Northeast Kingdom, his family and the State of Vermont.

Stenger was also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution.

According to court records, the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park EB-5 investment project was designed to raise $110 million from 220 immigrant investors to build a biotechnology facility in Newport. Investors could qualify for a green card by investing at least $500,000.

In order to get that permanent resident status, investors had to demonstrate that their investment had created, or would create, ten jobs. That meant Stenger and co-defendants William Kelly and Ariel Quiros had to demonstrate a plan to create at least 2,200 jobs in order to get their project approved. The facility was never built.

Kelly pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and concealment charges in July. Quiros pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and concealment charges in August 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

144 months in prison: The sentence for a Peoria meth dealer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man will spend 12 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, for moving at least five grams of crystal meth throughout Central Illinois. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, prosecutors argued Demarco E. Washington provided ice methamphetamine to both drug dealers...
PEORIA, IL
KWTX

Texas man sentenced for 46 months in federal court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KWTX) - Katy resident Wilson Romero, 55, has been sentenced to 46 months by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe on March 17. Romero plead guilty to violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act including one county of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pymnts

Cybercriminal Sentenced to 66 Months for Online Fraud

An Estonian man on Friday (March 25) was sentenced to 66 months in prison for his role in a years-long scheme that included computer hacking, moving stolen goods and money and using stolen financial account information to make money, according to a U.S. Justice Department press release. Maksim Berezan, 37,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing
NewsChannel 36

Elmira man sentenced in connection to Horseheads kidnapping

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Elmira man will spend four and half years in prison after being charged in connection to a kidnapping in Horseheads. According to WENY-TV News’ media partner The Star Gazette, Joseph Mahood, 21, pleaded guilty to a single charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. He was then sentenced this week in the Chemung County Court.
ELMIRA, NY
WOLF

Man sentenced for assaulting 3-month-old son

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — A Lock Haven man was sentenced for his assault on his 3-month-old son back in February of last year. Aaron Confer expressed remorse for his actions from the beginning of the case and wrote a letter to his son apologizing that he hoped he would be able to read when he got older.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOV 9

Franciscan friar sentenced earlier this month sent to jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Franciscan friar who pleaded guilty to sexual battery earlier this month in Jefferson County has been sent to jail. David Morrier was sentenced March 11 to stay in a Steubenville residence until his paperwork allows a transfer to Pennsylvania. According to court documents, he couldn't stay where he originally was to go. With no other residence available, he suggested being held in jail until a place could be found for him.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy